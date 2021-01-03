Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 80,322 Shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) by 140.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,322 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Repro Med Systems worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

KRMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Repro Med Systems from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repro Med Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Repro Med Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Shares of KRMD stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $12.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40. The company has a market cap of $264.54 million, a PE ratio of -602.00 and a beta of 0.16.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman R John Fletcher purchased 21,052 shares of Repro Med Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,312.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,050 shares in the company, valued at $224,224. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 53,552 shares of company stock worth $263,923 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

