Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 78,754 Shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) by 186.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,754 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Intellicheck worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 828,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 30,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,099,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Intellicheck by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 142,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Intellicheck by 25.0% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 125,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 25,010 shares during the last quarter.

IDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Intellicheck in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IDN opened at $11.41 on Friday. Intellicheck, Inc. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $11.84.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

