Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Change Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.19.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $18.65 on Thursday. Change Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $865,090,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $217,955,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $217,650,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $155,691,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $78,989,000.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
