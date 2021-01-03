Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Change Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.19.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $18.65 on Thursday. Change Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $755.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $865,090,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $217,955,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $217,650,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $155,691,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $78,989,000.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.