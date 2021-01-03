CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CEVA has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Get CEVA alerts:

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,550.00 and a beta of 1.17. CEVA has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.87.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CEVA will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in CEVA by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,115,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,898,000 after purchasing an additional 598,668 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in CEVA by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 363,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 210,763 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CEVA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in CEVA by 467.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 132,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 109,293 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in CEVA by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.