Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Receives $10.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Friday, October 16th.

In related news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger sold 122,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $770,480.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,560.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Century Casinos by 91.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Century Casinos by 70.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 48,390 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Century Casinos during the third quarter worth approximately $2,174,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Century Casinos by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Century Casinos during the second quarter worth approximately $519,000. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNTY traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $6.39. 214,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.87.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. The company had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.10 million. Analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

