Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPYYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Centrica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centrica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

CPYYY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.47. 69,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,561. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

