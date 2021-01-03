CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $339,214.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Coinsuper and RightBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00040875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00272900 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00028215 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $683.89 or 0.02053996 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Bancor Network, Coinsuper and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.