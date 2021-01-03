Caspian 1-Day Volume Reaches $20,568.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, Caspian has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Caspian token can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. Caspian has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $20,568.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.20 or 0.00269652 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00027848 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014683 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.18 or 0.02024397 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

