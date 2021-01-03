Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $126.81

Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.81 and traded as high as $132.00. Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) shares last traded at $129.50, with a volume of 16,021 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 126.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of £119.74 million and a P/E ratio of 12.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s previous dividend of $2.25. Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.02%.

In related news, insider Kristen Eshak Weldon purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £12,300 ($16,070.03). Also, insider Peter Page purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($32,923.96).

About Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR)

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound animal feeds for farming and rural communities.

