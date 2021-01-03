CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives $61.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of CDNA traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,233. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.81. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.50 and a beta of 0.81. CareDx has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $79.92.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 32,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $1,568,438.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,321.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sasha King sold 40,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $2,064,030.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,291.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,712 shares of company stock worth $7,926,536 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the second quarter worth $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CareDx during the third quarter valued at about $95,000.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

