Cardano (ADA) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.13 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, Cardano has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $6.13 billion and approximately $2.21 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000588 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00015766 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001450 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007896 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007087 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002419 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016090 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

