Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.23

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.23 and traded as high as $28.77. Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) shares last traded at $28.62, with a volume of 249,488 shares traded.

CWB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$34.00 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.91.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.23.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$236.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$229.40 million. Analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.2429498 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO)’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Gay Mitchell bought 4,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$658,086.

About Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

