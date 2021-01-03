Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GOOS. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Canada Goose from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.99.

NYSE GOOS opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.78. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $39.32.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

