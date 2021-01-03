Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Earns Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) in a report released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CMBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cambium Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.14.

CMBM opened at $25.08 on Thursday. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $32.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.81 million, a PE ratio of 67.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $72.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.96 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambium Networks news, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 31,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $708,275.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,763.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,571,333 shares of company stock valued at $68,180,610 in the last ninety days. 78.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMBM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the third quarter worth $121,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 23.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. 10.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

