California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 62.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Immunic were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMUX. State Street Corp increased its stake in Immunic by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic during the second quarter worth $1,663,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 303.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immunic in the second quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Immunic in the second quarter valued at $2,121,000. 28.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Immunic alerts:

NASDAQ IMUX opened at $15.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.20. Immunic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immunic, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

IMUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on Immunic in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.