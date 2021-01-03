California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases Shares of 7,639 Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $449,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPI opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.52. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $23.10.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.44). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.