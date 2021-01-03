California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 15,066 Shares of Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,066 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Cerecor worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CERC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cerecor by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerecor by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,979,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 247,794 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerecor by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 83,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerecor by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerecor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CERC opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.72. Cerecor Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $5.41.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Cerecor had a negative net margin of 799.40% and a negative return on equity of 93.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 37,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $86,459.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 77,533 shares of company stock worth $183,116 over the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.