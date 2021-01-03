California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,187 Shares of Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Exagen worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XGN. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Exagen by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Exagen by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exagen by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 943,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,232,000 after buying an additional 325,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Exagen by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,305,000.

XGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Exagen stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. Exagen Inc. has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $26.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37.

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 million.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 4,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $64,222.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,429 shares in the company, valued at $512,303.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,386.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,868 over the last ninety days.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

