CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $224.08

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $224.08 and traded as high as $249.90. CACI International shares last traded at $249.33, with a volume of 79,394 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CACI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of CACI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CACI International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total value of $49,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CACI International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in CACI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

