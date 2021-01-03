Bytom (BTM) Achieves Market Cap of $80.75 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Bytom has a market cap of $80.75 million and $17.09 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0577 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.35 or 0.00417856 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 80.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000034 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000210 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,645,980,225 coins and its circulating supply is 1,398,695,294 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

