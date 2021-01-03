Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.35 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will post $68.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.50 million to $70.20 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $68.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $269.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $267.20 million to $271.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $263.10 million, with estimates ranging from $259.00 million to $267.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Byline Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Byline Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Byline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other news, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 9,450 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $119,637.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,569.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 16,351.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 129,011 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 974,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after acquiring an additional 63,363 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,050,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BY remained flat at $$15.45 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $20.73.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

