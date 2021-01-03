Burst Price Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Burst has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $11,994.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burst coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Burst has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

About Burst

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,112,382,622 coins. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net.

Burst can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

