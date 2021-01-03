Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $241.00.

NYSE BURL opened at $261.55 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $264.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.60 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.63 and its 200-day moving average is $208.40.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $440,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $10,061,685.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total value of $2,736,073.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,032,376.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Burlington Stores by 9.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $2,245,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

