Brokerages Set WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target at $117.33

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their target price on WSP Global from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WSP Global from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on WSP Global from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on WSP Global from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WSP Global from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WSPOF traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.87. The company had a trading volume of 256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082. WSP Global has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $101.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.12.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

