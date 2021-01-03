Brokerages Set Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Target Price at $8.00

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on WNEB shares. ValuEngine raised Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Western New England Bancorp from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th.

In other news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 6,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $44,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,085. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNEB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 584.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 24,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WNEB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 42,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,020. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $175.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 11.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

