Brokerages Set Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Target Price at $90.71

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMTNF. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $76.00 to $88.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $75.00 to $91.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

TMTNF stock remained flat at $$70.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 42 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.71.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

