Brokerages Set Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Price Target at $62.33

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.33.

A number of research firms have commented on TCMD. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 22.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 21,805 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 116.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 28.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 242.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TCMD traded up $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $44.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,614. The firm has a market cap of $872.96 million, a PE ratio of -99.86 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.42. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $70.18.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.68 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

