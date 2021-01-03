Brokerages Set Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Price Target at $73.00

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cfra downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Sidoti downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spire from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of SR stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $64.04. 179,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,377. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13. Spire has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.77.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.53 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Spire will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Spire by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 5.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Spire by 72.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Spire by 0.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Spire by 105.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

