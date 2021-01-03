Brokerages Set Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) PT at $13.33

Shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Repro Med Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Repro Med Systems from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

In other news, Chairman R John Fletcher purchased 21,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $94,312.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 53,552 shares of company stock valued at $263,923. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth about $67,639,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter valued at about $3,323,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 254.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 119,525 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $837,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $921,000. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRMD stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.02. 186,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,152. Repro Med Systems has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.54 million, a PE ratio of -602.00 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repro Med Systems will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.