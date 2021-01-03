Brokerages Set Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Target Price at $9.32

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.32.

QUOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Shares of Quotient Technology stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,883. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $857.28 million, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.79. Quotient Technology has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $121.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.96 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,160.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Quotient Technology in the third quarter valued at $76,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Quotient Technology in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Quotient Technology in the third quarter valued at $81,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.