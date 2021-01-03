Brokerages Set Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target at $70.40

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

PLNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $9,789,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 56,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $4,277,624.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 655,703 shares of company stock valued at $48,306,224. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 18.5% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,863,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,338,000 after acquiring an additional 914,640 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 26.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,636,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,468,000 after acquiring an additional 544,076 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 100.2% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,270,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 8.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,860,000 after acquiring an additional 114,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,125,000 after acquiring an additional 25,117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PLNT opened at $77.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.83, a P/E/G ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.02 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

