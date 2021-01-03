Brokerages Set PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Price Target at $38.80

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,530. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.87. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $48.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $42,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,349.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 774,286 shares of company stock valued at $32,404,485 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 165.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 165,728 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 728.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 22,014 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 77.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.