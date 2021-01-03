Brokerages Set New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) PT at $37.00

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFE. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $53.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $60.42.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.33). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.57 million. New Fortress Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 10.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

