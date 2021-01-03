Brokerages Set Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Price Target at $33.57

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MODN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Model N from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

MODN traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.68. 190,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,821. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 17,885 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $562,840.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,985,906.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,684 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $147,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,385.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,762 shares of company stock valued at $969,634 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Model N in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Model N during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Model N during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Model N during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Model N during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

