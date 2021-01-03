Brokerages Set Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Target Price at $9.00

Shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITI shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.
In related news, Director Gerard Mooney sold 33,860 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $161,512.20. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ITI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. 78,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,667. Iteris has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $6.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.63 million, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.34.
Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. On average, analysts forecast that Iteris will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Iteris Company Profile
Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.
