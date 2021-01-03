Brokerages Set Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Price Target at $44.67

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FMS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Nord/LB upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.1% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 433,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,407,000 after acquiring an additional 78,480 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 191,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 719.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 154,476 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FMS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.56. The company had a trading volume of 55,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,173. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.41. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

