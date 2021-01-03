Brokerages Set FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Price Target at $284.18

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $284.18.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLT. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, 140166 lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

In related news, CFO Eric Dey sold 47,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total value of $13,244,180.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,822,361.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 121,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,940,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 28,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at $16,893,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

FLT stock opened at $272.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.06. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $168.51 and a fifty-two week high of $329.85.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $585.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

