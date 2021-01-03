Brokerages Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Price Target at C$18.47

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.47.

A number of research firms have commented on FM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.10 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

FM traded down C$0.83 on Thursday, reaching C$22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,897. The stock has a market cap of C$15.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.70. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$4.71 and a 1 year high of C$24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.25.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.65 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.8139733 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total transaction of C$534,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,325,462.09. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total value of C$317,856.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$451,020.44. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,075.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

