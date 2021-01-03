Brokerages Set F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT at $171.76

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.76.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,378 shares of company stock worth $3,407,764 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in F5 Networks by 8.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,561 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at $5,902,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in F5 Networks by 157.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 29,615 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in F5 Networks by 3.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,466 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 31.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,927,000 after acquiring an additional 180,234 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $175.94. The stock had a trading volume of 366,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,913. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $178.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.90 and a 200-day moving average of $142.57.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

