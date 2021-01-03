Brokerages Set Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Price Target at $33.88

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.88.

CFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,829,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,715. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.09. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 145,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

