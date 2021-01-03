Brokerages Set Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) PT at €70.43

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €70.43 ($82.86).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMW. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) alerts:

ETR BMW traded down €0.93 ($1.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €72.23 ($84.98). The stock had a trading volume of 644,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 1 year high of €77.31 ($90.95). The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion and a PE ratio of 9.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €72.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.