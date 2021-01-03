Brokerages Set Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target at $88.67

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.67.

BMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.03. 339,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,712. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.33. The firm has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.796 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 11,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

