Brokerages Set Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) PT at $7.00

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABUS. ValuEngine raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

In related news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,337,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 166,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 33,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $9.02.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.