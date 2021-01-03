Brokerages Set Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) PT at $40.50

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.
A number of brokerages have commented on COLD. BidaskClub raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.
In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Heistand acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,319. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of COLD opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.06. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $41.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.
Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.
Americold Realty Trust Company Profile
Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.
