Brokerages Set Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) PT at $40.50

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on COLD. BidaskClub raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Heistand acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,319. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 132,558 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 226,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after acquiring an additional 40,786 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLD opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.06. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $41.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

