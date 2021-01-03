Brokerages Expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Will Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Analysts expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to post $1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. UniFirst reported earnings of $2.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $7.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $7.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.15 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNF. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Shares of UNF traded up $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $211.69. 86,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,499. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.47. UniFirst has a one year low of $121.89 and a one year high of $217.90.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $162,919.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total transaction of $242,243.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,311.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,370 shares of company stock valued at $423,063. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 806.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in UniFirst by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

