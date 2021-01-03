Brokerages Expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Will Post Earnings of $2.76 Per Share

Analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will report earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.80. The Cooper Companies posted earnings per share of $2.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year earnings of $12.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.21 to $12.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $14.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.67 to $14.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Cooper Companies.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.62.

The Cooper Companies stock traded up $6.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $363.32. The stock had a trading volume of 158,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,272. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $343.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.19. The Cooper Companies has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $371.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total transaction of $348,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.