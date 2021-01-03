Brokerages Expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.24 Million

Analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will post $75.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.47 million and the highest is $76.00 million. LSI Industries posted sales of $82.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year sales of $303.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $292.00 million to $314.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $361.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.51 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

LYTS stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 318,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $225.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in LSI Industries by 519.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in LSI Industries by 983.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in LSI Industries by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

Recommended Story: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.