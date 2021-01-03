Brokerages Expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to Post $0.76 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.61. Lindsay reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.97 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Lindsay’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LNN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

NYSE:LNN opened at $128.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.40. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $130.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Lindsay by 1,836.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 247,420 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Lindsay by 3.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 147,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,267,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Lindsay during the second quarter worth $9,108,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lindsay during the third quarter worth $7,584,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lindsay during the first quarter worth $5,697,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

