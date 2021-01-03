Brokerages Expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.87 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to post $18.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.80 billion to $18.97 billion. Humana reported sales of $16.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year sales of $77.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.00 billion to $77.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $82.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.25 billion to $85.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Humana.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.03 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. BidaskClub downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.05.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $410.27. 558,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,103. The stock has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $474.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $405.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Humana by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humana (HUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.