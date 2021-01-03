Brokerages Expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $202.79 Million

Brokerages expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to announce $202.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $201.00 million to $205.75 million. Construction Partners reported sales of $175.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year sales of $972.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $970.04 million to $975.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $21.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Construction Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $423,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,609.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Construction Partners by 4.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Construction Partners by 217.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 22,645 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Construction Partners by 287.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 153,578 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROAD stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.11. 199,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $29.97.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Construction Partners (ROAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.